LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Grammy-winning band The Black Keys are performing on the Las Vegas Strip in January.
The rock duo will take the stage at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan on Jan. 19. The performance will mark the pair's third time at the venue, as they most recently performed at the resort in Nov. 2014 and Feb. 2011.
Tickets for The Black Keys at The Chelsea will go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. PT, and are available online at www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com or through Ticketmaster at 800.745.3000. Tickets start at $49 with reserved seating starting at $99, plus applicable taxes and fees. Presale for members of The Lonely Boys & Girls Club begins tomorrow at 10am PT. Sign up for free to The Lonely Boys & Girls Club now for presale access, the latest exclusive news, videos and contests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.