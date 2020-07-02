Las Vegas (FOX5) – The Animal Foundation (TAF) has waived reclaim fees on all lost and stray animals at the shelter. Fees have been waived due to the public health pandemic, and will continue through the Independence Day holiday.
From July 1-10 of 2019, The Animal Foundation took in 664 lost animals, many had escaped while seeking safety from loud fireworks displays. Only 22% of those animals were reclaimed by their owners.
“As you get ready for the holidays, please take time to consider your pets,” said Zoie Keast, Director of Animal Welfare at The Animal Foundation. “Fireworks and other loud noises can increase anxiety and may cause pets to panic and jump a fence or run away to find safety, so it’s important to keep your pet inside your home in a secure area, such as a crate, laundry room, or bathroom.”
If your pet becomes lost consider registering them on findingrover.com.
If your pet is brought to The Animal Foundation, you may search the database at animalfoundation.com/lostandfound.
To make an appointment with The Animal Foundation call 702-955-5932. Phone lines are open 7 days a week from 9am to 7pm.
To claim your lost animal, you must bring proof of ownership (e.g. a photo of your pet, veterinary records, proof of rabies vaccine, or microchip number).
Similarly, if you find a lost pet during the holiday weekend, it’s likely they belong to someone in your area. TAF recommends attempting to locate their owner yourself, so the pet can avoid a stressful trip to the animal shelter. Utilizing social media, posting the pet to findingrover.com, and walking the pet through your neighborhood may help reconnect it with its rightful owner.
Lost dogs brought to The Animal Foundation are legally required to be held for 72 hours.
The waived fees (impound, boarding, rabies vaccination, and microchip) during the holiday period are made possible through participation by the City of Las Vegas, the City of North Las Vegas, and Clark County.
###
ABOUT THE ANIMAL FOUNDATION
The Animal Foundation is a private, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to saving the lives of all healthy and treatable animals in the Las Vegas Valley. The Animal Foundation operates the highest volume single-site animal shelter in Nevada, saving more than 24,000 pets in 2019.
To learn more about The Animal Foundation or view adoptable pets online, visit animalfoundation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.