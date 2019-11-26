LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With 49 million people hitting the roads this Thanksgiving, and more than 300,000 people expected to drive into and out of Southern Nevada, the upcoming rare Thanksgiving storm could snarl your family's plans to get to Grandma's house.
Thanksgiving Travel Thread!🦃🚗✈️Traveling to or from #LasVegas for #Thanksgiving? Here's a thread of graphics with each major direction with TIMING & DANGEROUS ROUTES.Check the forecast (https://t.co/H4ycRSpCVQ) & road conditions often!It's a thread! 🤓 (1/5) pic.twitter.com/VOpFksV8bi— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 26, 2019
SOUTHERN, CALIFORNIA-BOUND
For drivers heading to Southern California, travel on I-15 south of Primm will likely become an icy mess starting Wednesday through Thanksgiving. Spots like Mountain Pass will likely be closed by California Highway Patrol off and on for the next two days. Recommendation: Either leave by late Tuesday night or take US-95 south to I-40 to head to LA starting Wednesday.
NORTHERN NEVADA-BOUND
If your plans take you to northern Nevada, storms are already moving toward the Reno area. Recommendation: Plan to leave ASAP and use US-95 for the entire trip to Northern Nevada. Avoid driving along US-395 for the next three days.
UTAH-BOUND
If your plans take you up US-93 into Lincoln County or I-15 into Utah, plan ahead! Recommendation: Leave ASAP or no later than late Tuesday to towns like Pioche or Cedar City Utah. The snow will begin having travel impacts to our north starting Wednesday morning.
ARIZONA-BOUND
Finally, if your travel plans take you down into Arizona, they will not escape the impacts of this rare snow event. Recommendation: You should be good to go for Tuesday and most of the day Wednesday before icy conditions begin to develop along I-40 east of Kingman. Avoid I-40 east of Kingman starting Thanksgiving morning through Friday afternoon.
Drive safe and Happy Thanksgiving!
