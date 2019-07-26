LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County now has six reported cases of West Nile virus, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.
A woman under the age of 50 was reported to have a "neuroinvasive form of the illness." West Nile neuroinvasive diseases include meningitis, encephalitis, or acute flaccid paralysis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
The health district warns of the increased population of mosquitoes in the valley and asserts the importance of preventing bites from the virus-spreading insects.
West Nile has been found in 25 unique ZIP codes around Las Vegas.
- 89005
- 89014
- 89030
- 89032
- 89101
- 89102
- 89106
- 89107
- 89110
- 89117
- 89118
- 89123
- 89129
- 89131
- 89139
- 89149
- 89166
- 89178
- 89002
- 89021
- 89035
- 89040
- 89128
- 89135
- 89143
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
