LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Toward the end of the summer, a Las Vegas mother reported her 3-year-old son missing.
The report launched a frantic search around Sunset Park for the missing toddler, but as the day unfolded so did the mother’s story.
Police later recovered the Daniel Theriot’s body from a remote area near Lake Mead and charged his mother, Cassie Smith, and her boyfriend, Joshua Oxford, with his murder.
On Monday, the two sat on opposite benches inside a courtroom.
Smith’s friend Jennifer Seymour had been in contact with the accused mother since her arrest. She said the night before he was killed, Smith planned to leave Oxford.
“She never expected any of this to happen,” said Seymour. “Cassie was scared and she tried to leave. She packed the boys clothes and bags, everything was packed.”
But Smith didn’t leave, and never reported Oxford to police.
“I wish she would have just told them,” said Seymour. “If you were scared or afraid that Brandon was going to get hurt, you should just tell the cops.”
Brandon is Smith’s other son who also lived with her and Oxford.
“She feels horrible,” said Seymour. “She cries every time we talk.”
Seymour said she hasn’t been able to talk specifics about the case over the phone with her friend, but she believes Oxford killed the boy.
On Monday, a judge pushed back the preliminary hearing in the murder case because attorneys are still waiting for an autopsy report.
“She said she has a feeling she’ll be there for a while,” said Seymour.
The Clark County Coroner’s Office did an autopsy on Daniel’s body, however a specialized exam is still pending. A neuropathologist from Stanford University is conducting a test and that takes time.
“I want nothing more than for Daniel to have justice,” said Seymour. “He was an innocent 3-year-old who did not deserve this.”
The Clark County DA’s office did not have comment on the case.
The Special Defender’s office has not responded to our request for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.