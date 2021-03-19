LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you've been wanting to test drive the new Tesla models, tomorrow is your chance!
The Tesla "Ride and Drive" event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tivoli Village.
Event attendees will be allowed to drive a new model of the Tesla for 15 minutes.
All that is needed to participate is a valid driver's license and proof of insurance.
Masks and registration for the free event are required.
You can register here.
Future Tesla Ride and Drive Events will also take place at Tivoli Village on Saturday, April 24, Saturday, May 1 and Saturday, June 19.
