Tents that were used to house over 25,000 festivalgoers staying at Camp EDC at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas are now sheltering Bahamians who were impacted by Hurricane Dorian.
Insomniac Events last week transported 750 Shiftpod2 Advanced Shelter Systems by truck from Las Vegas to West Palm Beach, Florida, where the shelters were then prepped for delivery via air transport, according to a news release.
Insomniac staff members met the shelters in the Bahamas to assist with set up of all the temporary shelters.
The weather-resistant, multi-layer, 12.5′ x 12.5′ x 6’10” units will provide setups for families currently in need of shelter and additional food and water resources, Insomniac said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.