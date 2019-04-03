LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Despite a proposal from Governor Steve Sisolak to raise teacher salaries by 3 percent, there were no signs of a pay increase in the tentative Clark County School District 2019-2020 budget released Wednesday.
“It’s a reality check because even though there are some increases in funding, it doesn't match up with cost increases the district is dealing with,” Educate Nevada Now legal director Amanda Morgan said.
CCSD expects to get about $2.4B for the 2019-2020 school year which is $55M more than last year.
Between the additional $55M and $22M in cuts to balance the budget, the school district will open two new schools in the 2019-2020 school year, fund special education and the public employee’s retirement system, and offset inflation.
“We’ve gone through and identified what we consider non-essential,” Goudie said.
Goudie said the school district needs new funding or cuts to crucial school programs in order to give educators the raise Sisolak proposed.
Sisolak released this statement on the tentative budget:
I was very proud to include in my recommended budget a state-funded raise for educators for the first time in over a decade. This remains a top priority for me, and I will continue to work with school districts and legislative leadership to ensure this three percent raise gets to our educators. I hope CCSD and all our school districts share my commitment to making sure our hard-working educators get the long-overdue raise they deserve.
Law makers continue to discuss the state budget in Carson City and whether they can fit Sisolak’s proposed raise in the state budget.
“It’s just disappointing,” Spanish teacher Anna Slighting said. “I was hopeful but who is going to pay for it? I’m not surprised that we’re hearing that this promise has been made without any additional funding.”
When asked about marijuana taxes, education advocates said the money does not increase the education budget because of the way the state funding formula works.
As new money goes in to the education budget, the state contributes less. The funding system does not factor in new revenue sources.
