NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- “Heartbreaking,” “scary,” “war zone.” Those are some of the words people used to describe their neighborhoods in North Las Vegas.
Since the beginning of the month, five teenagers were shot in North Las Vegas. Three of of those teens died.
Now community members want to know what police are doing to prevent more kids from getting hurt.
About 75 people packed into a small room at the Alexander Library in North Las Vegas Wednesday night. Police were hosting a regularly scheduled quarterly community meeting. Wednesday’s topic was about traffic. But no one there wanted to talk about traffic.
“We want to express our concern and hear what the police department has to say about what they’re doing,” said John DeCicco.
Kimberly Haras showed up with the same intentions.
“I wanted to see if maybe the police department was going to make hopefully a special task force or something to crack down.”
Once officers wrapped up their traffic presentation, the crowd directed the conversation back to gangs and shootings. By that time, as their questions went unanswered their frustrations grew.
“We’re concerned!” One man shouted from the back of the room.
Another woman stood up and shouted, “Us people in North Las Vegas pay your salary. I don’t mean to be this forward.” As people interrupted her she said, “I’m going to continue but we want a date!”
If police weren’t going to answer their questions tonight they wanted to know, when?
Police made it clear at the beginning and at the end of the meeting they never planned to talk about violence or gangs. That was misinterpreted through social media. But some of the people who showed up says that should have changed.
“The agenda could have been adjusted to address current events,” said Eric Huey.
Huey went on to say he gets upset when he hears about so many shootings involving young people. Even Though he doesn’t know anyone involved, he still feels personally connected since it’s happening in his community.
Police made themselves available for questions in the hallway.
“I think it would have been a lot less chaotic if they had just brought them up and let them talk to a bunch of seated people,” said Karen Cinnamon.
Meanwhile Huey is ready to take action of his own to “take back the city.”
“If it’s an after school program that we need to get them involved in let’s get it done. If they need jobs let’s get it done. Let’s get something done let’s stop the violence put down the guns,” he said.
Eric Leavitt with North Las Vegas Police said they just recently moved their problem-solving unit to the area where they are seeing the most shootings.
“If you see a spike in burglaries, robberies shootings per say, or a problem in your area, they’re tasked with that area. They go into those areas and kind of infiltrate those areas and see where the players are.”
Leavitt said that’s what helps them catch suspects quicker. He also said they are looking into having a different meeting where people can just talk about crime concerns.
