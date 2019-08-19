LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Tension between teachers and the Clark County School District have been building all summer. Hundreds of thousands of students and parents have been caught in the middle, wondering what will happen next.
“It’s unsettling,” Sheree Henderson said.
“It’s just obscene,” Brooke Plumlee said. “We didn't have a lot of confidence to begin with.”
While students are prepping for their next test, parents are preparing for the possibility of a teacher strike.
“It’s going to be tough for a lot of families,” Plumlee said. “I don't think parents view school as child care but they do view it as something consistent they can work around.”
“It is a concern, knowing that it could drag out,” Henderson said.
Some are worried that if teachers walk out of the classroom, students will be forced to stay home.
“Their whole life revolves around school so when that stops everything stops and just gets put on hold,” Henderson said. “As a working parent, it's not like I can just stay home and fill-in on whatever they're missing out on.”
Others said just the potential for a strike is pushing them to look at options outside CCSD.
“I mean it really is on them pushing it to the point that we as parents have to make that hard decision of what to do with our children, so that teachers can get the support that they need,” Plumlee said. “At this point, we have been seriously looking at moving out of state based on school districts.”
Henderson’s daughter is a sophomore at Green Valley High School. She loves her teachers, Spanish is her favorite subject and she’s dedicated to the marching band.
“I would support the teachers,” she said. “It would be a disruption to my life, but I would stand behind them.”
Parents said at this point, a disruption would be worth it, if it means both sides reach a resolution.
“I just know that the ones who suffer for it are the teachers, and then the students who are all of our concern,” Henderson said. “So that's who we need to be protecting here. And so, whatever anybody needs to do, they need to get into gear and do it.”
CCSD is offering teachers a 3% raise and better health care. The school district said this is “the most significant increase in compensation and benefits for our employees in over a decade.”
CCEA rejected the offer and said it plans to make an announcement on Tuesday morning.
Teachers are planning to rally outside of Liberty High School, before the school board meeting on Thursday.
