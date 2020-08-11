LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Numerous residents in an apartment complex in the central Las Vegas Valley found their car windows shattered on Tuesday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed that it was investigating auto burglars who allegedly broke into several vehicles at the Cabana Club Apartments at 7000 Paradise Road. Police first received reports of the property damage and alleged burglaries around 6:45 a.m.
FOX5 spoke with one woman who said she has been a resident for more than two years, who asked to not use her name for privacy reasons. She said that the gate to the complex had been broken for several days and provided easy access into the neighborhood.
"For 21 cars to get broken into in a very short amount of time, I'm pretty sure there was a group of people doing this," the resident said.
A spokesperson for Standard Management Company, which manages the apartment complex, said that there are several measures in place to keep residents safe including video surveillance, nightly courtesy patrol, a gate for vehicles and staff training on crime-free housing.
"Due to last night's incident, Stand Management Company will immediately be partnering with the police, providing video footage, and increasing security across all grounds. We will be reaching out to our Community Senior Lead Officer to request enhanced focus/patrols of our neighborhood and request a virtual community safety event where they share best safety practices with our residents," the spokesperson said.
She added that the company is upgrading its gate, and the upgrade will be in operation by the end of the week.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
