LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There are about 120 tenants at Share Village 1 on Las Vegas Boulevard. The signs at the complex still have the same Share Village name, but the nonprofit has essentially left. The residents at the low-income complex now wonder if they’ll be able to stay.
"Fear. Animosity. Anger. Hurt,” resident Robert Holloway said of his emotions Wednesday. “It feels like you've been punched in the heart."
Holloway is one of the many veterans at Share Village. He said there is a strong sense of community and support at the complex. "And up until recently, you got that feeling from management, too."
The food pantry inside the office used to be stocked with different foods and water but now just a few loaves of bread remain.
The residents said the nonprofit suddenly moved all of their stuff out last month. They then received a letter from Share Village, saying the nonprofit would no longer be running day-to-day operations because the head of Share Village, Arnold Stalk, was suffering from long-haul symptoms from his COVID-19 infection last year.
In return, it's left the already vulnerable residents uncertain of their future.
"If we're going to have to move, when is that going to be? Is there anyone out there that's going to give anyone assistance to the people that are looking for permanent housing?" Holloway said.
Now it’s been left in the hands of the property owner, YSBM Investment, who has never managed the apartment complex since Share took over more than a decade ago.
The owners told residents in a letter that Stalk “falsely suggested there would be a transition in management of the Veterans Village from Share to YSBM Investment LLC.”
The company took Share Village to court for breaking its contract, but a judge Tuesday denied YSMB’s petition to appoint someone new to manage the property while the case is resolved. That means the owner will need to hire or manage the low-income complex.
Holloway and others worry in the dispute, they're being abandoned.
"Answers will go a long way in giving us a little piece of mind,” he said. “None of the residents here have a perfect life, if they did they wouldn't be here. There is no reason for any of the residents here to be put in this position."
Share Village said they are in negotiations with the property owner.
FOX5 asked if they have plans on taking over operations again in the future or if they are leaving for good. A spokesperson said they will have an update when the negotiations are over. For now, the residents feel left in limbo.
