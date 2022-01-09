LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District and Clark County will open two drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in the parking garages at Texas Station and Fiesta Henderson casinos.
The sites will be open for 21 days with support from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The DHHS has contracted eTrueNorth to operate them.
The sites will operate as appointment-only sites offering approximately 4,000 tests each day, "to accommodate heavy demand for testing," according to a press release from the Southern Nevada Health District on Sunday.
People can register for a COVID-19 testing appointment on the eTrueNorth website: www.INeedaCOVID19Test.com.
The Texas Station site will open to the public at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, on the first floor of the casino’s parking garage on the south side of the property at 2101 Texas Star Lane, off Rancho Drive and Coran Lane. The site will operate Wednesday through Sunday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Fiesta Henderson site will open at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway. It will operate Saturday through Wednesday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“We are grateful to Station Casinos and our local, state and federal partners for helping us mobilize to offer more testing resources in the community. We also ask all members of our community to do your part to limit the spread of the virus by wearing masks indoors in public places, washing hands regularly and staying home if you become sick or test positive for COVID-19,” said Clark County Chairman Jim Gibson.
Appointment registration and lab processing will be managed by eTrueNorth. Individuals will be provided with information to receive their Test results should be available in less than 48 hours through the eTrueNorth site at: www.INeedaCOVID19Test.com.
To access their results, registrants will need to set up a username and password on the website. People who have difficulty accessing their results can call 1-800-635-8611.
"The demand for testing in the community is high at this time, and people may experience longer wait times at existing sites or be directed to other locations if daily capacities are reached," said a statement from the health district.
The health district on Saturday aannounced six additional mobile COVID-19 testing units will begin operation, with hours and appointments available at www.snhd.info/covid-testing. People can register for their appointment three days prior to their preferred date.
If someone tests positive for COVID-19, they must stay home and self-isolate for five days after their test was collected or the first day they had symptoms, the health district said again in the Sunday press release. If they do not have symptoms after the five-day isolation period, or if symptoms are resolving, they can leave isolation but they must continue to wear a mask around other people for five more days.
Additional testing information can be found on the Southern Nevada Health District COVID-19 testing site page at www.snhd.info/covid-testing.
In addition to the health district’s website, an online test site finder tool listing pharmacies and other sites offering testing is available on the Nevada Response website at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/find-covid-19-testing-in-nevada/. Appointments are recommended for most sites. While walk-in appointments may be accepted, they are based on availability and might not be available at all sites. People seeking testing are encouraged to check websites frequently for appointment availability.
