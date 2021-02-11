LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Temp agencies in Las Vegas say more teachers are calling to find work outside of education due to the challenges of teaching during the pandemic.
“Right now we are seeing a lot of teachers, a lot of people from the school district coming,” said Tamla Middleton, a staffing consultant for PrideStaff Las Vegas.
Middleton said a lot of teachers are transitioning into administrative work or in the medical industry.
Employers, Middleton said, are eager to hire teachers because of their experience with children people in general, and the fact that their backgrounds have already been checked by the district.
“With teachers we kind of know that some of the issues we may face with other employees, we’re not going to face with teachers,” said Middleton.
Teachers are only one faction of CCSD employees who are considering changing careers.
“A lot of school staff are reaching out to us. It’s not just teachers. It’s school administrators, things like that, a lot of them are trying to get into a different line of work now,” said Middleton.
Teachers and other school staff are requesting work in industries that will not be affected by a resurgence of COVID-19.
“A lot are going into the medical industry and construction,” said Middleton.
