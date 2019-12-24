HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A group of teenagers stole a Jeep and crashed the vehicle into a nearby Henderson home, police said Tuesday.
About 4:42 a.m., Henderson police received a report of vehicle crash near Buchanan Ave. and Albany Way. The Jeep smashed into a vacant home before the suspects took off on foot.
The Jeep's owner, 20-year-old Jazlynn Mau, said she was able to find the vehicle through a tracking device. Her husband noticed both the Jeep and their truck were missing from their property about 4 a.m. Tuesday. The couple then alerted Henderson police. The truck was recovered by authorities after police responded to the stolen vehicle call, but the Jeep got away, Mau said.
"The Jeep came fast down this street right here and they tried, I'm guessing, to turn," Mau said. "They were going too fast and crashed into this wall."
Mau lives about 5 minutes away from the scene of the crash.
Police are still looking for the suspects involved as of 9:30 a.m.
(4) comments
