NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are investigating after two teens were struck by a truck Friday afternoon.
According to North Las Vegas Police spokesperson Eric Leavitt, about 3:30 p.m., 13-year-old and 14-year-old siblings were struck at Losee Road and Lone Mountain, near Somerset Academy.
The two teens were transported to University Medical Center in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
