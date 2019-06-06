HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Two teens charged in a Henderson marijuana deal that resulted in a shooting death are certified to be tried as adults, Henderson Police said.
HPD spokesman Rod Pena confirmed Tahj Simeus, 16, and Josue Turcios, 17, are set to be tried as adults after a fatal Henderson shooting near Major Avenue and Van Wagenen Street.
HPD said on May 31 at approximately 11:18 a.m., police responded to multiple reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found multiple crime scenes and three people shot. Two male juveniles were taken to nearby hospitals for critical injuries.
Antwoine Young Jr., 20, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clark County Coroner's Office said Young died of a gunshot wound to the arm and chest and ruled his death a homicide.
Simeus faces a murder charge, two attempted robbery charges and conspiracy to commit robbery charges, court records show.
Court records indicate Turcios faces attempted murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery charges.
Joseph DeFrancisco, 22, was previously charged with murder, two attempted robbery charges and a conpiracy to commit robbery charge.
DeFrancisco and Simeus have preliminary hearings set for July 16 at 9:30 a.m. Turcios has an arraignment hearing on June 10 at 9:00 a.m.
(1) comment
Sue their parents into bankruptcy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.