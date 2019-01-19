LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Saturday night, the Golden Knights took on the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Off the ice, valley teens battling cancer were treated to the V.I.P. experience at T-Mobile Arena.
The group of 17 teens, who are part of Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada, got to be a part of the ultimate game night experience. They are each in different stages of their treatment. Some are in remission.
But on Saturday, they got to put their worries aside for a few hours to enjoy some hockey.
“They’re really just normal kids that happen to have cancer,” family services coordinator Jacki York said. “But they still have a great time and they’re a great support for each other. So it’s a good chance for them to hang out, have a good time. And they all love the Golden Knights.”
“I like Tuch! He’s pretty cool,” Tomier Asraf said.
“I like how fast the puck goes and I like when they get into fights,” Gavin Kilcullen said.
Before the game started, the teens got a behind the scenes look at how the Golden Knights put on a show.
“I got to meet the guy who is one of the announcers,” Kilcullen said.
“Now that I got to see a little bit more of it, it’s definitely really cool,” Asraf said. “We have a strong support system already. But the more people support and fight for it, it means a lot to us going through treatment.”
“They got a tour, they got to go ice level, we got to see the broadcasting booth,” York said. “We took pictures, they got to go into a box and have some fun.”
For some of these teens, this was a rare night out of the hospital.
“Nobody thinks they’re weird because they don’t have any hair, or they have scars, or they’re limping,” York said. “They’re just a normal teenager and it’s super important to them.”
“Everyone I’m here with today, we have a bond with each other,” Asraf said. “So just to be here and bond with our own sports team is even better.”
For kids both in and out of treatment, they all agree this was a night to remember.
“This night means a lot to me because it shows to everyone that anyone who is sick and needs taking care of can do whatever they want, as long as they wait and have patience to get better,” Kilcullen said. “Shout out to all the leukemia watchers out there. I know you can make it.”
Some of the kids got to go on the ice during intermission.
This was all possible thanks to the Las Vegas Toyota Dealers Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.