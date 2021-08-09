HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Parks and Recreation is repairing Cinnamon Ridge Park after teens allegedly set the playground on fire over the weekend, the city said.
According to a Henderson spokesperson Kathleen Richards, firefighters responded to Cinnamon Ridge Park near Burkholder and Racetrack Boulevards around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, for reports of a fire on the playground. When firefighters arrived they found playground equipment and a canopy on fire, according the city.
After witnesses gave fire investigators a suspect description, a 15-year-old male and a 13-year-old female were located an hour later and arrested for third-degree arson, Richards said. Both teens were released to their parents at the fire scene.
Vandalism has been an ongoing issue throughout City of Henderson parks. Over the years parks staff has dealt with damaged sprinkler heads and people doing donuts in the grass, Richards added.
Most recently, the city had to repair severe weather damage at the Arroyo Grande Sports Complex.
The city estimates the arson damage to be between $25,000 and $30,000.
Parks staff said they hope to restore the playground and reopen it within the next two months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.