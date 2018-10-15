NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A 16-year-old boy was reported missing again in North Las Vegas.
Vincenzo Paradiso was last seen at about 7:00 a.m. Monday, in the area of North Martin Luther King Boulevard and Gowan Road.
He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue sweat pants, navy blue Crocs, and possibly a royal blue polo hooded sweatshirt.
His mother said he may have a grocery bag with clothes in it. She said anyone who sees him should follow him (but shouldn't chase him), and call 911.
He was previously reported missing on Oct. 4, and was found in the early morning hours of Oct. 5.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to call North Las Vegas Police at 702-633-9111.
