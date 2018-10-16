HENDERSON, Nevada (FOX5) - Shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, Vincenzo Paradiso's mother Stephanie Paradiso confirmed her teen son was found near Henderson Hospital by a family member.
North Las Vegas police said the 16-year-old was found near Boulder Highway and Gibson Road.
On Monday morning, Vincenzo Paradiso, who has autism, disappeared for the second time in two weeks in North Las Vegas.
Vincenzo Paradiso was last seen at about 7:00 a.m. Monday, in the area of North Martin Luther King Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue.
A Clark County School District spokesperson said Paradiso was not on school grounds Monday and the district is not involved in this case.
Stephanie Paradiso gave a statement in a text message.
Fortunately, a family member that lives in the area of Gibson and Boulder Highway happened to see 'someone' walking in a dark dirt field and stopped to see if it may be Vincenzo. By the grace of God and their awareness of him being missing it turned out to be Vincenzo! They immediately called to let us know they had located him. My husband and I were in that area but left due to a tip he may have been seen near Charleston and Tonopah. We are eternally grateful for the countless individuals Over the entire valley we know (friends and family) and the complete strangers who cared enough to search and pray for his safe return, social media played a huge role in getting the information throughout the city. We would like to thank NLVPD, Henderson PD, and LVPD for their efforts and resources as we do not take this for granted. NV Child Seekers was pivotal in mobilizing search volunteers, getting flyers into our hands, communicating with us throughout the day, and facilitating the statewide alert. We cannot thank them enough for their support.
He was previously reported missing on Oct. 4, and was found in the early morning hours of Oct. 5.
