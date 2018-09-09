Las Vegas Metro police's fatal investigation team was investigating after they said a person sustained life-threatening injuries in a west valley crash.
Officers responded just before 1 p.m. to West Sahara Avenue and South Valley View Boulevard. The crash involved three vehicles, police said.
At least one person, a 17-year-old female passenger of the "at fault" vehicle, had life-threatening injuries, police said. A 48-year-old man in a 2014 Dodge Ram and two others in a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban all suffered minor injuries.
In a release, police said a white 2000 Honda Accord was attempting to turn left into a private drive while traveling east on Sahara Avenue. The Honda turned into the path of the other two cars and was struck on the side by the Dodge.
The Dodge then rotated into the left side of the Suburban.
The passenger was wearing a seatbelt. She was taken to UMC Trauma for emergency medical treatment, police said.
Impairment was not suspected by any drivers involved. Police said further testing will take place for the Honda driver at the hospital.
Westbound Sahara Avenue was closed at Valley View while police were on scene.
