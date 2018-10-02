HENDERSON, Nevada (FOX5) Someone shot a 17-year-old girl in a Henderson Walgreens parking lot Tuesday night, according to police.
The girl was shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening injury, Henderson Police said.
Police were called to the parking lot on Stephanie Street and Horizon Ridge Parkway at about 9 p.m. Police initially said two to three suspects approached the girl and a passenger parked in a car and tried to take it. Henderson Police later clarified that it was the result of an illegal drug deal, and it was not a random shooting.
A male passenger was not injured. The suspects took her car and later abandoned it, police said.
No arrests were made.
According to police, since Sept. 12, the City of Henderson has seen five separate shootings related to drug deals.
Police said they no longer consider the theft as a carjacking. They said it was stolen in the aftermath of the drug deal as an attempt to get away.
