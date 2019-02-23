LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a teenager was hit by a car in the Spring Valley area on Saturday evening.
Officers responded about 6:22 p.m. to Spring Mountain Road and Buffalo Drive, where a teen was hit, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Lt. Richard Meyers said.
The teen ran into the street outside of a crosswalk, police said. They were hit by a sedan traveling west.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and was listed in critical condition, Lt. Meyers said.
The public was urged to avoid the intersection.
