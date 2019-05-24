LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Authorities believe a girl missing since May 24, 2018, may be in the Las Vegas area.
Tania Collins-Bell went missing a year ago from Glendale, Arizona, according to a release from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
Collins-Bell is believed to still be in the Glendale area, or may have travel to the Phoenix or Las Vegas areas, the release said.
She is 5 feet 5 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, the release said. Her navel and nose are pierced.
Anyone with information about Collins-Bell is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Glendale Police Department at 1-623-930-3000.
