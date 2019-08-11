LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Loved ones remembered one of the two teens killed in the northwest part of Las Vegas. The family of Harlee Deborski held a celebration of life for the teen on Sunday.
“Harlee was the rock of this family. He was everything,” Harlee’s father Jason Deborski said. “[He was a] friend, family, brother, cousin, everything, son. He was my best friend.”
Metro police said Harlee and his friend Tim Bailey were inside a house when 19-year-old Chance Underwood walked inside and killed them. Both victims were also 19 years old.
At the remembrance event on Aug. 11, Harlee’s father said he had a message for the shooter.
“I know you know the pain you caused. And I know you'll get yours and we'll all be here waiting for that,” he said.
The families of both Deborski and Bailey planned to hold a candlelight vigil at Desert Breeze Park at 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
Underwood was expected in court again later this week and faces two murder charges.
