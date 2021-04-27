LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One year since the day Akadian Frankopolous died, friends and family gathered to remember the 14-year-old hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver.
Tuesday night, outside the Whitney Library the teen’s life was celebrated by dozens of his classmates. The SLAM! Academy student was walking across street right next to the library when he was killed.
Students released balloons and wore shirts with his name and picture on it.
“Him passing was a very big deal because he was that person… and when you are missing that one person, everyone comes in together,” Shavares Ia said.
The woman charged with running him over and leaving the scene is out on bail and scheduled to face a jury this summer. Crystal Helm entered a not guilty plea last month. A judge stated that Helm could only drive to and from work and must have a breath interlock device in her car.
“We are still fighting to try and get some type of justice for Akadian a year later… you would think that a year later, that this process would be easier for these kids, but it is not,” Diamond Urayani shared.
There have been changes at the intersection since the teen’s death, but his friends say it is not enough. Cars zoom through the crosswalk even when people are waiting to cross and lights are flashing. His friends said they don’t want to see another life lost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.