LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A teen involved in a DUI crash early Wednesday morning made his first appearance in court Thursday.
Alexander Brewer, 19, was arrested May 22 after a fatal crash near Preakness Pass and Churchill Downs Drive, near South Fort Apache Road and West Sahara Avenue at 12:42 a.m.
Police said the 19-year-old driver of a 2018 Lincoln MKX, identified by officers as Brewer, was headed west on Preakness and was speeding. The driver of a 2016 Ford Fusion, identified as an 18-year-old male, attempted to turn left onto Churchill Downs.
Both vehicles met in the intersection and Brewer's vehicle struck the driver side of the Fusion, according to police. The driver of the Fusion was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries, but was later pronounced dead by medical staff.
A judge set Brewer's bail at $100,000. Bail was initially going to be $250,000, but was reduced due to Brewer's lack of criminal history, according to Brewer's defense lawyer.
Brewer's next court date was set for May 30 at 7:30 a.m.
