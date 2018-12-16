HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police said a single-vehicle crash Saturday night injured six teenagers.
The crash happened about 8:10 p.m. at Cadence Street and Reunion Drive, near Anthem Hills Park.
Police spokesperson Officer Katrina Rothmeyer said five of the juveniles were taken to University Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital.
All occupants of the vehicle were between 14 and 15 years old, police said.
One of the teens was listed as critical condition on Sunday morning and the rest were listed as stable.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known, but Rothmeyer said impairment was not considered a factor.
The exact age of the driver was not available and the investigation was ongoing, police said.
