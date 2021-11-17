LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 16-year-old boy is being remembered by friends and family after he was hit and killed by a bus Tuesday night.
Witnesses said Oscar Sanchez was on his scooter around 10 p.m. on Nov. 16 at Boulder Highway and Indios Avenue when he was hit.
The accident happened about a mile from his work at the Walmart Supercenter. According to his family, he had just left work and was on his way to get soup.
Wednesday night, his family, high school friends and coworkers gathered to remember his life at the intersection where he was killed with candles and balloons.
FOX5 spoke to his older brother David Sanchez who said Oscar was warm, kind and goofy. “Oscar really did touch a lot of people. Not only because he was young, because of the way he was, like he was just unique,” Sanchez said.
Police reported the driver of the bus that hit the teen stayed on scene and didn't show any signs of impairment.
Sanchez’s dad died from a stroke two years ago. The family said they were just recovering financially. They've set up a GoFundMe to cover funeral costs.
