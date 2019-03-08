HENDERSON -- Henderson police are investigating a SUV versus pedestrian crash involving a juvenile teen Friday afternoon.
The crash occurred at the 2100 block of Olympic at Green Valley Parkway at around 2:45 p.m., police said. The driver was driving a Mitsubishi SUV.
The teen was transferred to UMC Trauma in critical condition.
Police said the driver remained at the scene and has been cooperative with police. Police said they don't believe impairment or speed were factors in the crash.
Police said eastbound Olympic from Green Valley Parkway would be closed for three to four hours.
