LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two teenage girls have been arrested in connection with threats made against a Las Vegas middle school on Monday.
According to Clark County School District Police Sgt. Bryan Zink, two 13-year-old students at Tarkanian Middle School were arrested for making terroristic threats, threatening pupils and disturbance of school.
Tarkanian Middle School's principal had released the below notice to parents on Monday about the threats:
"Hello Tarkanian families, this is your principal Reece Oswalt. Early this morning, I was made aware of a threat posted on social media that involved three Tarkanian students. The families of those three students have been notified and law enforcement is investigating. If you have questions, concerns, or information regarding this or anything that pertains to the work at Tarkanian, please call 702-799-6801 or submit to SafeVoice.
Thank You,
Reece Oswalt (Dr. O)."
Multiple reports were submitted through the SafeVoice system and through social media, according to Sgt. Bryan Zink.
