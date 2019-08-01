LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Scared and alone, a 17-year-old Las Vegas girl said a loss prevention agent sexually assaulted her at a grocery store near Boulder Highway and Tropicana Avenue.
"I did not know what to do ... I had no power. Like he had all the power."
Metro Police said his name is Dominic Miller. They arrested him last week.
Since the alleged assault last month, she said she doesn't talk or text her friends nearly as much. She doesn't go to her gym anymore because it's too close to Albertsons. She just likes to stay inside. But on Thursday, she shared a story that's not easy to tell.
To protect her identity, FOX5 is not using her name or any identifying characteristics.
She's 17, but said she's old enough to listen to her gut instinct. She said she had a strange feeling the moment she saw Dominic Miller at Albertsons on July 7.
He was working, but she said he began circling her and her mom while they were shopping.
"He just went in the aisle and looked at me and then like tried to pretend that he was looking at like the items but then he left with nothing," she said.
Miller told them he was a loss prevention agent and the girl had to go with him, according to his arrest report.
"He told my mom that she would have to stay outside while I go upstairs and do paperwork and he said it would take 10 or 15 minutes ... and if she doesn't put up a fight then it will be real quick."
She said she was confused but did what he said and went to the small room upstairs, alone.
"He kept on saying like you don't look scared," she said. "He kept on telling me oh you're going to go to juvi, you're going to do this and that and I was all like what? What's going on?"
Once they were in the room, she said Miller took her phone.
"He went through text messages my photos, all my apps, pictures with family."
She said he even accidentally took a picture of himself. She still has it on her phone but now it's evidence in the case.
"He wouldn't let me talk to my mom and I just wanted to talk to her to let her know what was going on," she said.
Miller told her he would let her go, if: "He said that he does entertainments for people to get out of things. Like he has guys do push ups you know jumping jacks or something. So I was like 'oh, OK I'll do a wall sit for like two minutes.'"
During the next two hours, police said Miller sexually assaulted and threatened her.
"He took a picture of my ID and he said I will know your name so if anything, if i hear anything out he will put it on my record that I was shoplifting."
"Child sexual abuse thrives on the silence of others," said Chad Bowers. Bowers represents the girl in the criminal case against Miller.
"In the store he just kept saying don't say anything don't say anything," she said.
At first, she said she didn't. She told her mom about a week and a half later. She has a message for other victims out there.
"I'm here, you know. I would like to be their friend to talk about it."
Last week another woman said Miller recorded her and her 18-year-old daughter from behind, then accused them of shoplifting.
That was back in June, at a different Albertsons. Police said they believe it was Miller but they're still looking into it.
Miller is still in jail. He declined an interview.
Detectives want any other victims to come forward. Bowers said he can be reached at bowers@lawyer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.