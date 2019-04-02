LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police identified a teen killed in an east valley crash last week.
Joseph Peralta, 18, was crossing East Bonanza Road near North Linn Lane, outside of any marked crosswalks on Mar. 26. A 1996 Chevrolet C1500 pickup heading west with a green light was unable to stop, and hit Peralta, according to police.
First responders took him to University Medical Center Trauma with life-threatening injuries. The driver, a 30-year-old Las Vegas man, showed no signs of impairment and stayed on the scene, police said.
Three days later, Peralta died from him injuries, according to LVMPD. This was the 28th traffic-related death in Metro's jurisdiction this year.
