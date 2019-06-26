LAS VEGAS (AP/FOX5) -- A teen charged as an adult with murder rejected a plea deal and is headed to trial in the shooting death of an 18-year-old student during an after-school fight in North Las Vegas.
Attorneys for Sakai Kayin French didn't immediately respond to the Associated Press on Wednesday to messages after French turned down an offer to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter with a weapon in the September 2018 killing of Dalvin Brown.
French was 16 when he was arrested. He's jailed pending trial Feb. 2 on murder and weapon charges. He could face life in prison if he's convicted.
The shooting happened near the baseball field at Canyon Springs High School.
French attended rival Cheyenne High School.
According to his arrest report, a group of teens planned to meet by the baseball fields at Canyon Springs to fight shortly after 2 p.m. on Sept. 11.
Three students began beating a fourth student when Brown tried to intervene. That's when French confronted Brown and pulled out a gun, the report said.
French fired two shots into the ground before fatally shooting Brown, according to one of the witnesses.
After the shooting, the students ran away from the scene.
One of the students involved in the fight positively identified French in a photo lineup to police.
Prosecutor Michael Schwartzer says multiple students witnessed the shooting, which came in a confrontation after an earlier fight involving friends of French and Brown.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
