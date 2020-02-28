LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas teenager was arrested after allegedly being found with a gun on an east valley campus Friday.
The 17-year-old senior is a student at Sunrise Mountain High School, according to the Clark County School District police.
He was arrested about 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 after a .380 handgun was found loaded in his front pants pocket. CCSDPD said there was no threat.
The teen is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a deadly weapon on campus and a minor in possession of a firearm.
Parents of Sunrise Mountain HS students were notified via a parent letter sent Friday afternoon:
"Good afternoon parents this is AJ Adams, your principal at Sunrise Mountain High School.
Providing a safe and positive learning environment for students is our number one priority, and I wanted to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community.
Today, Clark County School District Police officers followed up on a tip and arrested a student for having a firearm on campus. It does not appear that there were any threats made towards the school or our students.
Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your child. If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate to report anything that may be a safety issue.
Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app.
Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call us at 702-799-7207. Thank you and have a good weekend."
