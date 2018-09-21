NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the murder of a Canyon Spring High School student.
North Las Vegas police, along with the assistance of Clark County School District police, identified Sakai Kayin French as the suspect in the shooting death of 18-year-old Dalvin Brown, according to a release.
On Thursday, the Las Vegas FBI Criminal Apprehension Team arrested French in the 3900 block of Diamond Gem Court.
Police are charging French as an adult, according to NLVPD. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for murder with a deadly weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.
Anyone with information that may help with the investigation is urged to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111.
