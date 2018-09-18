LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A student was arrested for taking a BB gun to Del Sol Academy Tuesday morning.
Clark County School District police Captain Roberto Morales said the 15-year-old boy was caught after administrators received an anonymous tip.
The teen was reportedly brandishing the BB gun to other students.
Morales said the weapon was a .17 caliber BB gun powered by CO2 with the ability to launch metal projectiles.
The student was arrested and charged with one count of dangerous weapon on school property.
He was transported to the juvenile detention center, Morales said.
