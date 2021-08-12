LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A student at a North Las Vegas high school was arrested Thursday after he was found with a loaded gun in his possession.
According to CCSD Police Lieutenant Bryan Zink, at about 11 a.m. Thursday a 10th grader at Legacy High School was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm pistol. Lt. Zink said the firearm was concealed inside a binder in the student's backpack.
Lt. Zink said that the firearm was discovered after the 16-year-old was involved in a physical altercation with another student on campus.
The individual was transported to Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.
The school's principal issued the below letter to parents on the incident:
Hello Legacy High School Families,
This is Principal Belinda Marentic. School safety is a top priority for us at Legacy High School. In an effort to keep you informed of matters happening within our school community, I want to make you aware of an incident that occurred today on campus.
Earlier today, CCSD Police officers detained a student on campus and found the student was in possession of a firearm. The school was placed on lockdown for approximately 30 minutes during the investigation. There were no threats to the school or students.
All CCSD policies and procedures are being followed, and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.
Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your student. If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate to report anything that may be a safety issue. Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE(7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app.
Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call us at 702-799-1777.
Thank you,
Mrs. Marentic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.