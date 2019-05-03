HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A 17-year-old male was arrested Friday after a gun was found inside a car at the Green Valley High School campus, according to Clark County School District Police.
CCSDPD Lt. Darnell Couthen said staff noticed a 9 mm handgun inside a vehicle on campus Friday morning and notified school police.
Couthen said police arrested a teen that was not a student at Green Valley High School. It was unclear why the teen was on campus, according to CCSDPD.
No threats were made toward the school.
A message to Green Valley High School parents read:
This is Kent Roberts, principal at Green Valley High School.
As principal, my top priority is to ensure your child is safe at school, and to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community.
Today, Clark County School District Police officers were on campus investigating an incident, during which officers located a firearm in a vehicle in the parking lot. There was no threat made to a student or the campus at anytime. An individual was arrested. Additional police were on campus out of an abundance of caution.
Please encourage your child to report any perceived threat, including possible weapons on campus, through SafeVoice, a school administrator, or to law enforcement.
Thank you for your continued support. It is only with your help by sharing information about possible disruptions on campus and talking with your students that we can become aware of potential safety concerns and take proper action to protect our campus.
Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call us at 702-799-0950.
The teen was facing charges of minor in possession of a firearm and trespassing, Couthen said.
