LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a teenage boy "accidentally" shot and killed himself on Saturday morning.
About 1:30 a.m. on October 24, police were called to the 3300 block of Park Town Street, near MLK Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue.
Police said they found the teen with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died.
The investigation showed the shooting was accidental, police said. It wasn't yet known where he got the gun.
“This is a horrible event," officer and NLVPD spokesman Alexander Cuevas said in a written statement to media. "We are deeply saddened, and the NLVPD gives its deepest condolences to the family of this child.”
