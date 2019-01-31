LAS VEGAS -- The Clark County Fire Department’s technical rescue team was a staple in the valley until 2008 when the recession hit.
After nearly 10 years, the program just returned a few months ago.
“We are tirelessly training all the time and just waiting for that big call to put our skills to the test,” said Capt. Corey Switzer.
On Thursday, the team used their skills when responding to Paris Hotel and Casino to rescue a worker who fell about 12 feet inside a marquee.
"Formed a game plan on how to get this person out and tech rescue loaded him up and put him on truck 18 where they lowered him to the ground,” Switzer said.
48 techs are on the Technical Rescue Team. They train every day for specific emergencies like confined space, high angle and trench rescues.
“It just takes so much training and so much repetition to make it a non-perishable skill obviously you don't use it every day but you have to train every day to be ready for those events to work as efficiently as possible, Switzer said.
After returning in October 2018, the Technical Rescue Team expects to only get busier.
“There are a lot of large scale construction operations involving cranes and large trenches. We expect to see more and more of those calls because of the construction in the valley,” Switzer said.
