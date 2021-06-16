LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — Members from the Trauma Intervention Program of Southern Nevada are exceeding their usual amount of calls just six months into the year.
The nonprofit organization known as TIP for short, is a group of about 70 trained citizen volunteers. TIP has been in the valley for almost 30 years.
Chief Executive Officer, Jill Roberts, said usually they respond to 1,600 calls a year, already they’ve responded to 2,000 in 2021.
Roberts said they average about six calls a day. Hospitals, law enforcement agencies throughout the valley and the coroner’s office will call on them to send volunteers directly to a scene to assist family members, witnesses or bystanders with emotional support immediately after a tragedy.
Kate Gorski, a volunteer and dispatcher, has been with TIP since 2009.
“Providing snacks, water, shelter, on the scene. We go out on car accidents, that might be a big example and they’re out there sometimes for hours and today it was 115 degrees and we had volunteers out on calls today in the 115-degree heat,” Gorski said.
Roberts said 98% of their calls deal with a death.
On Wednesday night, TIP held their annual Dispatcher Appreciation Dinner at FireRock Steakhouse.
Gorski said dispatchers will receive a call from a response agency, they will then contact the volunteer and direct them on where to go. After the volunteer is done at the scene the volunteer will “debrief” with the dispatcher that is also a moment she referred to as self care.
Carol Frey has volunteered with TIP for 18 years. She said you always have to keep an open mind when responding to a scene because you never know what you’re stepping into. She said out of all her years this year has been the busiest.
“We are so busy, as a dispatcher we do 12 hour shifts and one of my busiest shifts I had nine calls,” Frey said.
Roberts and other volunteers don’t know what is attributing to their record numbers.
Both Gorski and Frey have different ways they disconnect from the taxing volunteer work.
Frey prefers a funny movie and the gym, Gorski enjoys snuggling with her dogs and going to a Knights game.
“Acknowledge if I’m having a hard time with something in particular but also knowing these aren’t my emergencies, thankfully. And that’s it’s a privilege to go out and be with these people in some of their worst times,” Gorski said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.