LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ahead of a scheduled vote on a proposed hybrid learning model that could reopen Clark County schools, teachers, students and parents are putting in their two cents.
“Basically I think they have a good plan but the numbers are high. I want my kids to go back to school. I have two high school kids. They are both in activities and they need the social aspect. They need to be able to interact with other kids and it’s hard,” said CCSD parent Vanessa Jacot.
Jacot said the COVID-19 test positivity rate must be between five and seven percent before she will feel comfortable sending her children back to school.
Vicki Kreidel, President of the National Education Association of Southern Nevada, said the test positivity rate should be at or below five percent before schools should reopen.
After the Clark County School District posted the plan online, Kriedel wrote the district a four page letter detailing her organization’s opposition.
“If you push us into buildings in this way which is completely unsafe and irresponsible, the illness and death that result are in your hands. Every person who supports it and votes yes for this plan as it is will be directly responsible for people dying,” said Kriedel.
Green Valley High School student Aaliyah Kieskowski said she wants to go back to school and supports the hybrid learning plan.
“I really do want to go back to school. It’s not as easy as I thought it would be. At first I said oh yeah I can stay home and not really do anything, but the work that they give us is so much more than they usually do during school and it’s just very overwhelming,” said Kieskowski.
Education Support Employees Association, the union that represents support staff, said the timeline to reopen schools is rushed.
ESEA President Jan Giles said there are too many changes that need to be made to ensure student and staff safety.
“Positivity rates must be 5% or lower before putting students and staff at risk, and we demand that the Trustees and administrators acknowledge that Education Support Professionals are crucial to the well-being of students. We are not expendable, but that’s the message we are receiving,” said Giles.
