LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada schools closed for Presidents Day but some teachers used the time off to rally for education.
About 70 educators in Clark County gathered outside the Grant Sawyer State Office Building as part of the national movement “Red for Ed.”
“We don’t get as much support as we need and we’re getting frustrated,” Southeast Career Technical Academy English teacher Laura Bell said.
Bell told FOX5 she currently uses outdated text books and teaches an oversized class.
“I may not be able to work with kids one on one like I would like to,” Bell said. "My building is old and needs repairs. We don’t have funding to get that fixed in a timely fashion.
Legislators are currently drafting a bill called the New Nevada Plan, which would replace the current funding formula first introduced in 1967. Advocates want the new formula to make it easier for marijuana money to reach schools.
“[The current formula] doesn’t make sense for 2019,” Bell said.
As it stands, every child gets the same amount of funding regardless of their needs. Advocates think some students need more money than others.
“It doesn’t recognize the diversity in the state,” former Clark County commissioner and education advocate Chris Giunchigliani said. Giunchigliani used English Language Learners and special needs students as examples.
Governor Sisolak said he plans to make education a top priority.
“There is no issue more important to me than making sure every child in every classroom gets a great education,” Sisolak wrote in a statement “My budget includes the first state-funded raise for educators in over a decade, more money for classroom supplies, and nearly double the current funding levels for the new Nevada Plan.
The New Nevada Plan is a bill legislators are working on to change the funding formula. Advocates hope it will allow marijuana tax money to better reach schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.