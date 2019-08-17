LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Teachers are waiting for CCSD to make the next move.
The teachers union CCEA rejected the school district’s latest offer, which does include a raise. But the union said thousands of teachers still will not get paid what they deserve.
Diane Ortiz is a Spanish teacher at West Career & Tech Academy. She’s been in the business for nearly 30 years.
“I still go in everyday and work with my kids and do the best I can. But now it’s like, why?” she said.
For the past couple of years, Ortiz has spent hundreds of hours and thousands of dollars, adding onto her master’s degree. She thought it would earn her a $5,000 pay raise through a column advancement.
“Every time you think you’re going to get ahead in this district, oh boy, do they pull you back,” she said.
Here's what CCSD is offering teachers this year... Tonight we talked to several teachers who explained why this is not enough, as CCEA discusses the possibility of a strike.
In the latest contract, CCSD offered what it’s calling “the most significant increase in compensation and benefits proposed for our employees by the District in over a decade.”
But that increase doesn’t include higher pay for advancing education.
“You can get them for getting a master’s degree, for going back to college, doing coursework, taking professional development classes,” Kindergarten teacher Jessica Jones said.
Teachers explained how they typically could earn more money.
“It’s a lot of time and money out of our own pockets,” World History teacher Reuben D’Silva said.
D’Silva is earning those credits on top of teaching full-time.
“I’m currently working on that,” he said. “I’m very disheartened. I’m not sure I’ll ever get a pay raise.”
“I was talking about it all summer, I was so excited,” Jones said. “When I saw it wasn't even on their proposal for negotiations, I wanted to cry.”
According to CCEA, nearly 3,000 teachers would lose out if CCSD doesn’t honor these raises.
“Now it’s like another slap in the face from the district,” Ortiz said.
Many teachers said this is one of the reasons morale is low in the classroom and they are worried it will impact students.
“They can feel the fact that you're frustrated and you're doing your best,” Ortiz said. “But sometimes your best has to be for yourself and not for somebody else.”
CCSD’s final offer does include a 3% raise, effective immediately upon approval, and a better medical plan.
CCSD plans to put it to a vote at the school board meeting on Thursday, August 22nd.
That is the same day CCEA has set as its deadline to see a new proposal. Otherwise, the union says it will move forward with plans to strike.
