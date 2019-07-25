Las Vegas (FOX5)- The Clark County School District announced on Wednesday, it would be making cuts to middle and high schools by about $98 per pupil to make up the $17 million deficit the district faces.
Teachers and parents say they're worried about how the cuts will impact their students.
"I know they're talking about not cutting teachers or increasing class sizes. So then I get concerned about supplies. anything my kids may need to be successful in school," said one Valley mom.
CCSD principals and School Organization Teams (SOT's) have until next Tuesday July 30th, to finalize their budgets.
Teachers are worried that their classrooms will be impacted.
"I do worry that we are always going to do without and that isn't with the principal, that is with the funding levels," said Centennial High School teacher Jim Frazee.
Even though Dr. Jara says cuts can't increase class size, impact teachers, or impact support staff, parents still have unanswered questions heading into the school year.
One Valley mom says she's worried about classes will being impacted.
"I don't know if there's an answer to that budget shortfall. I don't think they're going to be able to find that money in the schools without cutting teachers and increasing class sizes."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.