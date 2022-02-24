Teacher, 73, recounts attack by student at CCSD Board of Trustees meeting

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Educators continued to demand change at Thursday night’s Clark County School District Board of Trustees meeting, saying something must be done to stop violence against them by students.
They were also concerned with large number of teachers leaving the district.
In a special meeting of trustees to decide if they will somehow come together to address school violence, three trustees voted against moving forward, but four trustees did vote to put it on the March 10 agenda, so it will be discussed by the board at that meeting. Some teachers could not wait.
“I am praying that CCSD find it in their hearts to begin to protect their teachers,” said Gretta Blunt-Johnson, a teacher at Canyon Springs High School.
“A student was told by me he could not use those doors and he stood in front of me with both of his fists balled up tightly and he brushed passed me… on August 24, 2021 the same student approached me at dismissal while I was standing at the door and I told him he could not exit out the door… when I turned around the student became aggressive by pushing me hard into the steel doors and jabbed me very hard in my spine and back … I suffered multiple injuries. I still cannot get treatment for my neck, right knee or upper back,” Blunt-Johnson said.
The 73-year-old teacher shared the student was suspended.
“As I told the person investigating the case, it was unacceptable and the student should have been charged with assault and battery with intent to commit bodily harm,” Blunt-Johnson said.
Other educators added when teachers are attacked, they are told not to report.
“Principals and administrators told them that this was part of their job, that they could not report it and if they did they would be disciplined or fired,” said Autumn Tampa, a CCSD education support professional.
Educators also spoke about the large number of colleagues leaving the district and the shortage of both teachers and substitutes.
On Friday, the State Board of Education may take action to help alleviate the substitute shortage. They will consider allowing anyone to serve as a substitute teacher as long as they have a high school diploma. This would apply if a state of emergency, like the pandemic, has been declared.
This local education system is rated at the bottom of the country. They'd never be worse if they wanted to.
