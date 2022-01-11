LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local health and wellness organization is looking to change the way people view sexually transmitted infection testing.
TBD Health has opened a new care hub in the Arts District. It offers a full range of screening options, from singular tests starting at $40 to comprehensive panels starting at $150.
The TBD Care Hub is also now offering COVID-19 testing.
Founders said they want to provide a welcoming environment that makes people feel more comfortable about being tested for STIs.
"We really want to make you feel good. It's something that you should be proud of. Just like getting checked for COVID, or making sure that you're safe from yourself as well as others, it's the same with STIs," said Stephanie Estey. "That's something that we're really excited to do is make it more accessible, more empowering and really make TBD somewhere that people want to be."
STI rates have climbed at alarming rates over the past six years.
For more information on how to get a test, click here.
