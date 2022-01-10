LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A taxi hit a pedestrian west of the Las Vegas Strip Monday afternoon, police said.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Misael Parra said the crash happened around 12:15 p.m. Jan. 10 at the intersection of Flamingo and Arville, near the Palms Casino.
Parra said the crash involved a taxi and an adult male pedestrian. Parra said the injuries don't appear to be serious.
The southeast corner of Flamingo and Arville was blocked for police investigation.
